The blueberry muffin is a very popular pastry at Big City Bread Cafe. It can be served alongside brunch or as a quick breakfast on-the-go.
Yields: 24 large muffins
Ingredients
1 lb. soft butter
800 grams sugar
400 grams of egg
16 grams pure vanilla extract
900 grams low-fat vanilla yogurt
920 grams all purpose flour
12 grams baking soda
16 grams salt
16 grams baking powder
350 grams blueberries
Directions
Beat the soft butter and sugar until smooth.
Add the eggs, vanilla extract and yogurt to the mixer.
Slowly add the flour, baking soda, salt, baking powder and blue berries to the mixture.
Scoop mixture into lined large cupcake pans and add oats on top.
Bake at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes.
About Big City Bread Cafe
Big City Bread Cafe opened in Athens in 1998. It serves house-made breads, pastries and cakes, plus organic and locally-grown produce, meats and cheese. Big City Bread Cafe is known for its breakfast and lunch items. It is located at 393 N. Finley St.