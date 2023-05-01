BCBC Blueberry Muffin

The blueberry muffin from Big City Bread Cafe. (Courtesy/ Big City Bread Cafe)

The blueberry muffin is a very popular pastry at Big City Bread Cafe. It can be served alongside brunch or as a quick breakfast on-the-go.

Yields: 24 large muffins

Ingredients

1 lb. soft butter

800 grams sugar

400 grams of egg

16 grams pure vanilla extract

900 grams low-fat vanilla yogurt

920 grams all purpose flour

12 grams baking soda

16 grams salt

16 grams baking powder

350 grams blueberries

 

Directions

Beat the soft butter and sugar until smooth.

Add the eggs, vanilla extract and yogurt to the mixer.

Slowly add the flour, baking soda, salt, baking powder and blue berries to the mixture.

Scoop mixture into lined large cupcake pans and add oats on top.

Bake at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes.

About Big City Bread Cafe

Big City Bread Cafe opened in Athens in 1998. It serves house-made breads, pastries and cakes, plus organic and locally-grown produce, meats and cheese. Big City Bread Cafe is known for its breakfast and lunch items. It is located at 393 N. Finley St.