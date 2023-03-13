Boiled Peanuts from The World Famous

Boiled Peanuts from The World Famous. (Courtesy/The World Famous)

Bring this classic Southern snack to your own kitchen with this easy recipe. Great for a crowd. 

Ingredients

5 pounds green peanuts

3 cups Coke

4 cups light beer

3 cloves of garlic

1 pod of star anise

1 cup cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons ground pepper

2 tablespoons chili flakes

2 jalapeño peppers

¼ cup brown sugar

1 bouquet of thyme, bay leaf and parsley

½ cup salt, plus more as needed to taste

2 quarts chicken or vegetable stock

 

Directions

In a large, heavy bottomed pot, combine all of the ingredients except the herb bouquet and peanuts. 

Bring the liquid to a boil over medium-high heat. 

Remove the pot from heat, then add the peanuts and herb bouquet. 

Cover the pot with a large, inverted plate to weigh the ingredients down. 

Fill a pot with water until it’s ¾ full. 

Return the pot to medium heat, and simmer for at least 5 hours. 

Check the liquid occasionally, and when it gets low add enough stock to keep the peanuts submerged. 

After 5 hours, check for doneness and add salt to taste. 

 

About The World Famous

“This is it!” proclaims the sign above the door of this tiny bar with a massive following thanks to its eclectic interior, thoughtful food and fun cocktails. The World Famous is located in downtown Athens on North Hull Street. 

From The Red & Black recipe book

This recipe was featured in "Eat & Drink Athens, GA: Favorite Recipes from the Classic City." Published by Red & Black Special Publications in December 2021, the book features dozens of recipes from local restaurants, including Maepole, Mama's Boy, The National and Weaver D's. Find out more here

 