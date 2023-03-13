Bring this classic Southern snack to your own kitchen with this easy recipe. Great for a crowd.
Ingredients
5 pounds green peanuts
3 cups Coke
4 cups light beer
3 cloves of garlic
1 pod of star anise
1 cup cayenne pepper
2 tablespoons ground pepper
2 tablespoons chili flakes
2 jalapeño peppers
¼ cup brown sugar
1 bouquet of thyme, bay leaf and parsley
½ cup salt, plus more as needed to taste
2 quarts chicken or vegetable stock
Directions
In a large, heavy bottomed pot, combine all of the ingredients except the herb bouquet and peanuts.
Bring the liquid to a boil over medium-high heat.
Remove the pot from heat, then add the peanuts and herb bouquet.
Cover the pot with a large, inverted plate to weigh the ingredients down.
Fill a pot with water until it’s ¾ full.
Return the pot to medium heat, and simmer for at least 5 hours.
Check the liquid occasionally, and when it gets low add enough stock to keep the peanuts submerged.
After 5 hours, check for doneness and add salt to taste.
About The World Famous
“This is it!” proclaims the sign above the door of this tiny bar with a massive following thanks to its eclectic interior, thoughtful food and fun cocktails. The World Famous is located in downtown Athens on North Hull Street.