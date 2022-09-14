This bold take on the Whiskey Sour has been a staple of The Old Pal’s fall menu for years.
Ingredients
1 ½ ounces rye whiskey (preferably Michter’s)
½ ounce honey syrup
½ ounce fresh lemon juice
¼ ounce Strega liqueur
Peychaud’s Bitters
Directions
To make honey syrup, combine equal parts wildflower honey with hot water. Stir thoroughly and allow the syrup to cool to room temperature before use.
Combine rye whiskey, honey syrup, lemon juice and Strega with ice, and shake.
Strain the mixture into a chilled rocks glass, and add fresh ice.
Top with 4-5 dashes of Peychaud’s Bitters.
About The Old Pal
Wood-paneled and serious about mixology, this Normaltown bar has a nice selection of whiskeys. The Old Pal was established in 2013 and is located on Prince Avenue. It has been named one of the “South’s Best Bars” by Southern Living Magazine.