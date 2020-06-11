El Barrio chips and dips

Chips with salsa, queso and guacamole at El Barrio, a restaurant specializing in tacos and tequila. El Barrio is located at Five Points in Athens, Georgia. The eatery opened in May 2019. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)

 Gabriella Audi

You could have a gallon of guac ready to go for an outdoor feast — or to last all week — with this recipe from El Barrio. For a smaller gathering, divide the recipe by a quarter.

Ingredients

2 red onions, diced 

2 1/2  tablespoons minced garlic

4 red bell peppers, diced

1 cup lime juice

20 avocados, diced or smashed

1 bunch cilantro, cut to preferred size

1 1/2 tablespoons cumin

2 1/2  tablespoons kosher salt

1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder

Directions

Cut the peppers, garlic, bell peppers, and cilantro and set aside. 

Skin and seed the avocados and process to your preference.

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and mix. 

This yields 1 gallon.

Pro tips

You can either dice or mash your avocados based on the consistency you are looking for, but a mix of both will give you a nice chunky product that is bound together by the mashed avocado. 

Parsley can easily be substituted for the cilantro to add herbal freshness if you are not a cilantro fan. 

Cayenne pepper, chili flakes or pepper vinegar are nice additions if you want to kick up the heat. 

This recipe originally was published in our 2019 Tailgate Guide special publication.

