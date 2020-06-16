A few weeks ago, home.made, the Baxter Street spot specializing in updated takes on Southern classics, announced it would be taking a hiatus. While the restaurant's doors are closed for now, you can keep at least one of its menu items on your table by trying this easy recipe from home.made's chef/owner Mimi Maumus.
Ingredients
2 3/4 pounds shredded cheddar cheese (home.made uses sharp white Cabot)
1/2 onion, pureed
1/2 cup chopped pimentos (canned is fine)
8 ounces cream cheese
3 cups mayonnaise
1/2 teaspoon cayenne
1 teaspoon paprika
Directions
In bowl of food processor, puree onion.
With machine off, add pimiento, cayenne and paprika.
In bowl of mixer with paddle attachment, beat cream cheese until creamy. You will need to occasionally scrape down the sides. It is very important to get the cream cheese super creamy. Add onion and pimentos. Add the shredded cheese until incorporated.
Add mayonnaise. Mix until combined.
This recipe originally appeared in our 2019 Tailgate Guide special publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.