Perfect for vegetarians and veggie-lovers alike, this healthy lentil vegetable soup from Viva! Argentine Cuisine is fitting for a chilly fall evening. Although many Athenians are sad to see the beloved restaurant go, this recipe brings Viva right to your kitchen at home.
Ingredients
1 pound lentils
4 cups chopped yellow onion
1/4 cup olive oil
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 1/2 teaspoons freshly ground pepper
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 tablespoon fresh thyme, minced
3 cups diced celery
3 cups diced carrot
3 quarts vegetable stock
1/3 cups tomato paste
4 tablespoons red wine vinegar
parmesan cheese, grated
Directions
Put lentils in a large bowl and cover with very hot water. Let them soak for 20 minutes before draining.
In a large pot, sauté the garlic, onion, thyme, cumin, salt and pepper in olive oil over medium-high heat for 15 minutes or until the vegetables are tender.
Add the carrot and celery and sauté for about 10 minutes. Add the vegetable stock, tomato paste and the lentils. Cover pot and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat, remove the lid and let simmer until lentils are tender – about one hour.
Check the seasonings, and add salt and pepper to taste. Add red wine vinegar and stir.
Serve and garnish bowl with grated parmesan.
This recipe was sent as courtesy from Gaby Lindsey, Viva! Argentine Cuisine's co-owner.