Creamy and satisfying, this side became an instant classic when Maepole opened. It’s great as a side dish — or have a large helping as an entree.
Ingredients
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 cup cottage cheese (full fat)
2 cups whole milk
1 teaspoon dry mustard
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1 pound grated sharp cheddar cheese
½ pound macaroni, uncooked (Maepole uses whole grain pasta)
Directions
Heat the oven to 375 F and position the oven rack in the upper third of the oven.
Grease a 9-inch round or square baking pan with 1 tablespoon of butter.
In a blender, puree the cottage cheese, milk, mustard, salt and pepper until smooth.
Reserve ¼ cup of grated cheddar for topping. In a large mixing bowl, combine the remaining cheddar, milk mixture and uncooked macaroni.
Pour the mixture into a greased pan, cover it with foil and bake for 30 minutes.
Remove the foil, stir, sprinkle with the reserved cheddar and dot with the remaining butter.
Return the pan to the oven and bake 30 minutes more, uncovered, until the top is browned. Remove the mac and cheese from the oven and allow it to cool for at least 15 minutes before serving.