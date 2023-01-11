Recipe: Molly's Coffee Company's Cold Brew

Preparing a batch of this cold brew concentrate ahead of time makes it easy to get up and go on busy mornings.
Ingredients
1 ⅔ cups coarse-ground coffee
3 ½ cups cold, filtered water
Directions
Stir the coffee and water until the grounds are completely wet.
Leave in the refrigerator for 18 hours.
Strain the concentrate using a cheese cloth or paper filter.
To use the concentrate, use one part concentrate to one and a half parts water.
About Molly’s Coffee Company
“I have spent most of my adult life trying to figure out how I could make my coffee experience into a lifetime career,” UGA grad Molly Stokes told The Red & Black shortly after opening this cafe in July 2020. Stokes said that she and her baristas “strive to serve quality beverages with kindness in order to foster community in Athens.” Located on Macon Highway, across from the Falls of Oconee, the cafe offers specialty coffee and tea drinks along with pastries from Kiki’s Bakeshop.
Variations
Vanilla Coffee
Add 3 teaspoons of vanilla syrup to your favorite hot coffee. Be sure to top it off with your choice of milk or creamer.
Vanilla Foam Iced Coffee
Add 2 teaspoons of vanilla syrup to ¼ cup of half-and-half. Shake with ice vigorously for 20 seconds or until you have a delicious cold foam. Strain over iced coffee and enjoy!
Vanilla-Honey Latte
Add 2 teaspoons vanilla syrup, 3 teaspoons of honey and a dash of cinnamon to an espresso. Stir until the honey is dissolved, and top with steamed or cold milk.