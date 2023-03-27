This luscious dessert is a creative way to use day-old pastries.
Ingredients
10 Morning Rolls
4 eggs
8 egg yolks
2 ¼ cups sugar
1 ½ teaspoons vanilla
8 cups half-and-half
1 teaspoon nutmeg
Directions
The day before serving, cube the Morning Rolls, then measure the rest of the ingredients in a large bowl.
Whisk the egg mixture until combined, then add the Morning Rolls into the custard, making sure they are submerged.
Cover the bowl, and leave it to soak overnight in the fridge.
The day of serving, preheat oven to 375 F.
Spray a muffin tin with cooking spray, then divide the mixture among the tins.
Bake for about 25 minutes, until the puddings are puffed and golden brown.
Remove the baked puddings from the oven, and toss them in cinnamon sugar.
About Independent Baking Co.
Founded in 2013, Independent offers classic French breads and pastries as well as hearty multigrain breads made with house-milled organic flour. The Five Points shop caters to loyal regulars and also supplies local restaurants. Current owner Kevin Scollo bought the business in 2020. “Athens has a lot of what a big city has to offer, just at a nicer pace,” he told The Red & Black then. “Now I get to be a part of this amazing community.”