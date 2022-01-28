Long a favorite appetizer in the Middle East, in recent decades hummus has become a standard in the West as well.
Ingredients
1 14-ounce can chickpeas
1 clove garlic
¼ cup tahini (sesame seed paste)
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon oregano, crumbled between the fingers
Black pepper to taste
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons water plus more as needed
Olive oil plus chopped parsley and/or sumac, for garnish
Pomegranate seeds or Kalamata olives (optional)
Directions
1. Drain canned chickpeas and rinse with fresh water.
2. In a food processor, chop garlic, then add chickpeas, tahini (stirred to blend, using some oil and some solids), seasonings, lemon juice, olive oil and water.
3. Process, pulsing frequently and scraping down sides of container with a spatula, until hummus has a creamy, slightly pasty consistency.
4. To thin down, add a little more water, as needed.
5. Check taste and add lemon juice and/or salt if needed.
6. Garnish the top with pomegranate seeds, olives or as desired.
About Donderos’ Kitchen
This family-owned café, bakery and catering service, opened in 2005, is located on Milledge Avenue in the historic Cobbham district. It features dine-in or takeout breakfast and lunch, coffee and bakery specialties, frozen house-made dishes to purchase and catering. Executive Chef Tim Dondero was an international health researcher for many years and enjoys cooking food from different areas of the world.
This recipe was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 "Eat & Drink Athens, GA: Favorite Recipes from The Classic City" special publication.