This popular Persian appetizer can be enjoyed warm or at room temperature, and it’s served with toasted flatbread or pita.
Ingredients
3 medium Chinese or Italian eggplants, peeled and cooked or smoked
4 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
1 large garlic clove, minced
½ cup water
½ teaspoon kosher salt
Black pepper to taste
1 large yellow onion, peeled and diced
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 teaspoons crushed dried mint leaves
¾ cup yogurt whey
A few fresh mint leaves add a nice touch as garnish (optional)
Directions
Cut the peeled eggplants lengthwise in half or quarters. Cook the eggplant in vegetable oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, or smoke them on a grill until the eggplants can easily be poked with a fork.
In another skillet, fry the diced onion in vegetable oil until golden brown, then add minced garlic to the onion until golden brown. Remove the skillet from the heat and add the dried mint leaves
Add ¾ of the onion mix, water, kosher salt and black pepper to the skillet with the fried eggplants. Cover and cook over low heat for about 15 minutes, or until the eggplants are very tender and all the water is cooked off. Turn the heat off, then mash the eggplants with a fork or a potato masher to small pieces.
Stir the yogurt whey into the eggplant mixture until it’s uniformly blended.
Transfer the eggplant mixture to a serving bowl. Sprinkle the top with the reserved fried onion, garlic and mint mixture. Add optional fresh mint leaves for garnish.
About International Grill and Bar
International Grill and Bar’s menu is inspired by traditional Persian and other Middle Eastern dishes, and it includes halal meats. The restaurant opened in 2019 and is located on Mitchell Bridge Road.
This recipe was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 "Eat & Drink Athens, GA: Favorite Recipes from The Classic City" special publication.