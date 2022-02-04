A bowl of this warm, rich soup provides the perfect comfort for a cold day.
Ingredients
3 tablespoons olive oil
¼ cup chopped onions (about ½ of one small onion)
¼ cup chopped carrots (about ½ of one small carrot)
¼ cup chopped celery (about ½ of one rib)
6 cups of water
½ cup red lentils, washed
Cumin to taste
Salt to taste
White pepper to taste
½ cup lemon juice
Lemon wedges and chopped parsley for garnish
Directions
Bring the water to a boil in a large pot.
Boil the vegetables until they’re soft, then add the lentils.
Bring the broth back to a boil for about 15 minutes, then remove the pot from heat.
Add the lemon juice, oil and spices.
Using a handheld or countertop blender, blend the soup to a smooth texture.
Garnish as desired.
About Mediterranean Grill
A local branch of the small metro-Atlanta group of restaurants, this spot pleases vegetarians and carnivores alike with specialties such as hummus and falafel as well as gyro meat. Mediterranean Grill is located in Five Points on South Lumpkin Street.
This recipe was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 "Eat & Drink Athens, GA: Favorite Recipes from The Classic City" special publication.