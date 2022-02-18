This relatively easy sauce with meatballs is enough for a pound of pasta — with leftovers.
Ingredients
Meatballs
2 eggs
½ cup milk or water
½ cup quick oatmeal (or old-fashioned oatmeal chopped on a board or in food processor)
½ cup dry unseasoned breadcrumbs
1 clove garlic, finely minced or pressed
2 teaspoons salt
¾ teaspoon dry oregano
½ teaspoon black pepper
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
2 pounds of a mixture of ground beef (80% lean), turkey or pork
Sauce
4 large cloves garlic, minced
½ teaspoon whole fennel seeds (optional)
6 tablespoons olive oil
2 large (28-ounce) cans crushed tomatoes. (Among American brands, Dondero prefers Hunts or Kroger)
2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon paprika
¼ teaspoon crushed dry red pepper
Large pinch of thyme or oregano
6 fresh basil leaves (optional)
Directions
First, make the meatball mixture. In a large bowl, beat the eggs with all of the ingredients except meat. Then mix in the meat and knead well with your hands until thoroughly blended. Hold in the refrigerator until the sauce is ready.
In a large, wide pot (not cast iron), gently fry the garlic and fennel seed, if used, in oil until the garlic is softened but not golden.
Stir in the tomatoes and all other ingredients except basil.
Bring to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes. Stir occasionally, scraping the bottom of the pan.
With your hands, roll the meat mixture into similarly sized balls of preferred size, anywhere from 1-2 inches in diameter. As meatballs are formed, drop them into the simmering sauce. When all of the meatballs are in, gently shake and swirl the pot to mix (do not stir with a spoon or meatballs can be broken). Some meatballs will be only partially submerged.
Simmer over medium-low heat, covered, for 15 minutes. Shake and swirl pot occasionally. Meatballs should be firm by then. Gently stir, scraping the bottom of the pot. Simmer, uncovered, 15 additional minutes (20 minutes if using primarily beef), stirring occasionally and scraping the bottom of the pot.
Taste the sauce. Add salt if needed. Stir in the basil leaves, if used. Remove the pot from heat.
Serve the sauce and meatballs over freshly boiled, drained pasta. Sprinkle with grated Romano or Parmesan cheese.
About Donderos’ Kitchen
This family-owned café, bakery and catering service, opened in 2005, is located on Milledge Avenue in the historic Cobbham district. It features dine-in or takeout breakfast and lunch, coffee and bakery specialties, frozen house-made dishes to purchase and catering.
This recipe was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 "Eat & Drink Athens, GA: Favorite Recipes from The Classic City" special publication.