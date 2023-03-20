This creamy, zingy take on the quintessential Southern spread is a long-time favorite at home.made.
Ingredients
2 ¾ pounds cheddar cheese, shredded
½ onion, pureed
½ cup pimentos, chopped
8 ounces cream cheese
3 cups mayonnaise
½ teaspoon cayenne
1 teaspoon paprika
Directions
Puree the onion in a food processor.
With the machine turned off, add the pimentos, cayenne and paprika.
With a handheld or countertop mixer, beat the cream cheese in a bowl until it’s creamy. You will need to occasionally scrape down the sides. It is very important to get the cream cheese super creamy.
Add the onion and pimentos to the cream cheese.
Add the shredded cheese until incorporated.
Add the mayonnaise.
Mix the spread until all the ingredients are combined.
About Home.Made
The award-winning catering service opened its restaurant doors on Baxter Street in 2013, and since then it has built a following of regulars who are passionate about its updated takes on Southern classics. As the restaurant expanded from a cozy lunch room to full-service dining and then adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic, chef and owner Mimi Maumus has retained the home-y feel and attention to detail. “Owning a restaurant is about serving people,” Maumus told The Red & Black in a 2020 interview. “It is about making people comfortable.”