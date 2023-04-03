This salmon gravlax dip from Square One Fish Co. makes for a great appetizer to spice up any backyard barbecue.
Ingredients
Salmon gravlax
1-2 thin filets of salmon
1 1/2 cup sugar
1 1/2 cup salt
1 lemon
Fish dip
Salmon gravlax and/or smoked fish
2 cups of cream cheese
3 pinches of fresh, chopped parsley
Squirt of lemon juice
A pinch of Salt & pepper
A pinch of Cajun spice
Directions
Salmon gravlax
Lay salmon filets skin down in a pan. Make equal part salt/ sugar and rub on salmon. Top with lemon slices. Add a top pan with weights to compress the salmon. Cover and let cure for 4-5 days depending on the thickness of the salmon.
Fish dip
Combine all ingredients in a mixer. Scoop and enjoy!
About Square One Fish Co.
This restaurant and oyster bar is Athens' only independently owned South Florida-style seafood restaurant. It is located on 1298 Prince Ave. in Normaltown, started by husband and wife Joe and Erica Cascio in 2009. Entree selections not only include seafood options but also steak and chicken options. It serves an extensive selection of wine, beer and spirits. A brunch menu is available on Sundays as well as other daily specials.