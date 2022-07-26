Opened in spring 2020 in a historic home in the heart of Five Points, The Café on Lumpkin developed a loyal following despite challenges presented by the pandemic. Its shady patio is a popular destination. The café serves breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea.
These British-style scones pair well with zesty lemon curd and rich clotted cream. Or top with your favorite fruit jam.
Ingredients
6 cups all-purpose flour
¼ cup granulated sugar
4 tablespoons baking powder
2 sticks butter (room temperature)
2 whole eggs
1 ½ cup whole milk
2 egg yolks, beaten
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Add the dry ingredients to a large bowl, and mix.
Rub in the butter with your fingers until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs.
In a small bowl, whisk the eggs.
Add the eggs and milk to the dry mixture delicately with your hands until the dough comes together.
Add more milk if it’s too dry. Do not over-mix!
Place the dough on the counter and bring in the sides. Flip the dough two or three times, bringing in the sides, until you get a smooth surface.
Roll out the dough so it’s about 1 ½ inches thick.
Cut the scones with a round scalloped cutter.
Brush the tops with the beaten egg yolks, then put them in the oven to bake for 20-24 minutes.
Select a scone and crack it to see if it’s baked. If it’s doughy, bake the scones for 2 more minutes.
Serve warm, or reheat in the oven to enjoy later.