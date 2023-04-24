This crisp salad is a signature item at Trappeze. The secret ingredient is pickled onions; making them is easier than you’d think.
Ingredients
Dressing
2 tablespoons tamari
4 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
1 cup extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon sesame seeds
1 tablespoon sugar
¼ teaspoon sesame oil
½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon lime zest
Pickled Onions
1 large red onion
1 cup red wine vinegar
1 cup apple cider vinegar
½ cup sugar
1 lemon, zested and squeezed
1 bay leaf
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup ice
4 sprigs fresh thyme
Salad
1 pound mixed greens
½ cup sesame soy vinaigrette (above)
½ package ramen noodles (crushed)
8 each chopped green onions
½ bunch cilantro
2 each thinly sliced jalapeño
½ cup shredded carrots
1 each lime for garnish
½ cup pickled onions
Directions
To make the dressing
Combine all the ingredients in small bottle or bowl.
Shake or whisk the dressing thoroughly before serving.
To make the pickled onions
Peel and chop the red onion into strips.
Mix the vinegars, lemon juice and zest in a saucepan and bring it to a simmer. Whisk in the salt, pepper and sugar. Add the thyme sprigs and bay leaf, then remove the pan from heat.
Add ice to the pan, then be sure the mixture has cooled before adding the onion. A cold brine prevents them from cooking and keeps them crunchy.
The onions taste best after a few days in the pickle brine.
To assemble the salad
Toss all the ingredients and add the dressing to taste.
About Trappeze Pub
Famous for its enormous beer selection, this pub at the corner of Hull and West Washington streets has a menu featuring anything but standard pub fare. You can pair local and international brews with fresh salads or entrees featuring local products.