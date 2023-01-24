Garlic Pepper Chicken
(Kai Pad Gratiem Prik Thai)
This simple yet flavorful Thai chicken is traditionally served over a bed of jasmine rice.
Ingredients
1 pound chicken, sliced
10 garlic cloves, chopped
1 tablespoon oyster sauce or mushroom sauce
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 teaspoon black soy sauce
Splash of fish sauce (optional)
1 ½ teaspoons sugar
White pepper
Black pepper
10 cilantro stems, chopped
Directions
Combine the oyster sauce, soy sauce, fish sauce and pepper in a bowl, then set it aside.
Heat up the oil on a pan to gently fry the garlic until golden brown, then remove it from the oil and set aside.
Turn the heat to high, then add the chicken to the garlic oil until it’s mostly cooked.
Add the sauce and sugar to the chicken until it’s cooked through.
Add the fried garlic, then turn off the heat and add the cilantro. Serve over rice.
About Thai Spoon
Authentic recipes and fresh ingredients are at the forefront of Thai Spoon’s culinary mission. Thai Spoon is owned by Frederic and Kanjana David, who took over the restaurant in 2006. Previously known as Khun Al and then Thai Café, the restaurant has lived on North Lumpkin Street since 1997.