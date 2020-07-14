The French 75 (actually it's the name of a piece of World War I field artillery) is not definitively French. There's much debate over its place of origin. Some say it came into being at Harry's New York Bar in Paris, or possibly the Hotel Chatham down rue Daunou. Others maintain it came from an American fighter pilot or from Buck's Club in London. Maybe a variation on a Tom Collins or a Champagne Cup, but possibly an upgrade on the popular French combo of cognac and champagne.
Ingredients
1 1/2 ounces gin
1/2 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice
1/2 ounce simple syrup
3 ounces chilled Champagne
Lemon spiral for garnish
Instructions
Place gin, lemon juice and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake. Stain into a Collins glass filled with cracked ice. Top with Champagne and garnish with a lemon spiral. (Alternatively, lose the ice and serve in a Champagne flute or coupe.)
Reprinted with permission from "The Southern Foodways Alliance Guide to Cocktails," published by the University of Georgia Press. The book is written by SFA Managing Editor Sara Camp Milam and Jerry Slater, owner of The Expat restaurant in Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.