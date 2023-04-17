This versatile recipe can be adjusted with any local, seasonal veggies in place of the squashes and peppers.
Ingredients
8 large eggs
1 small zucchini
1 small yellow squash
1 small yellow onion
1 small red bell pepper
1 small green bell pepper
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
½ cup grated mozzarella
Directions
Quarter the zucchini and squash lengthwise, then cut each quarter into ½-inch slices.
Slice the onion and peppers into ¼-inch slices.
Whisk the eggs until they are frothy.
Melt the butter in a large sauté pan, add the veggies, and cook over medium heat until they are tender.
Add the eggs and continue to cook over medium heat until the edges start to cook but the center is still runny.
Add the mozzarella.
Using a spatula, pull the cooked eggs from the edges toward the center of the pan. Continue doing this until all the eggs are cooked and the veggies are evenly distributed.
About The Flying Biscuit Café
Founded in Atlanta’s Candler Park neighborhood in 1993, the Flying Biscuit now operates in several Southern states with its signature “breakfast all day” and healthy takes on comfort food. The Athens location opened in 2021 in Normaltown.