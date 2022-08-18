This is one of the best selling cookies at Sweetie Pie by Savie, a bakery on Athens’ East Side that has roots in Bangkok. The shop features classic pastries with Asian-inspired twists. Owner Savie Arnold, who supplies desserts for local restaurants, also creates custom cakes for weddings and special occasions.
Ingredients
1 cup melted and cool unsalted butter
¾ cup brown sugar
¾ cup sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
¾ cup molasses
3 ½ cups all purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
1 tablespoon ground ginger
1 tablespoon ground turmeric
½ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
¾ teaspoon ground cloves
½ teaspoon ground allspice
1 teaspoon salt
Directions
In the first bowl, cream together the melted butter and sugar with a mixer on medium speed for about 2 minutes, or until mixture turns lighter.
Add the eggs, vanilla and molasses to the bowl. Continue mixing until the ingredients are combined, scraping down the sides of the bowl with a spatula.
In a separate bowl, mix together the flour, baking soda and spices. Then add the dry mixture to the wet mixture, and use the lowest speed to mix until the dough comes together.
Scrape down the sides of the bowl once more, then wrap the bowl in plastic and freeze for 10-15 minutes.
Shape the dough into balls for as many cookies as you want, and spread them out on a greased or parchment paper-lined baking sheet.
Bake the cookies at 350 F for 10-15 minutes.