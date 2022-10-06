Fall has arrived and Athens eateries are changing with the season. Here’s this week’s restaurant roundup.
Akademia Brewing Company
Oktoberfest, but with an Athens twist – Akademia will host Akademiafest starting Oct. 13t at 11 a.m. and will end Oct. 16 at 10 p.m. Akademia craft beer, food and drink specials will be served all weekend long at the seasonal festival.
Southern Brewing Company
At its seventh annual Bumpkinfest, Southern Brewing Co. will release its seasonal pumpkin spices ale. Bumpkinfest will be held on Oct. 8-9 and will host several Georgia-based artists, retailers and food trucks.
The Globe
The Globe is now food and drink 7 days of the week – Monday is added back into its food menu rotation.
The Rook n’ Pawn
The hours have changed at The Rook n’ Pawn. It is now open later:11 a.m.-11 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday, and 11 a.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.