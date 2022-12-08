The winter holidays are slowly approaching and Athens eateries are changing with the season. Here’s this week’s restaurant roundup.
Collective Harvest
Collective Harvest announced it will close on Dec. 31, 2022. First opened in 2015, Collective Harvest has provided fresh local produce to up to 300 families weekly. The Farm Stand located at 1084 Baxter St. will be open until Saturday, Dec. 31, and online orders will be accepted until Dec. 15 for pickup or delivery the week of Dec. 19.
Choco Pronto
Located at 700 Baxter St. Suite 400, Choco Pronto’s grand opening was Dec. 6. Choco Pronto features Choco Coffee Roasters and offers Ecuadorian coffee.
Athens Cooks
Athens Cooks’ grand opening was Dec. 7. Located next to Farm Burger on Prince Avenue, this shop sells cooking supplies and gifts, offers cooking classes and much more. Holiday hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays.
West Broad Farmers Market
On Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., West Broad Farmers Market will host a holiday market and craft fair. There will be seasonal music, an ornament decorating station, a “letters to Santa” table and more.
Slutty Vegan
Slutty Vegan expanded its menu with a plant-based chili called the Hawt Toddy. The new item is available at all Slutty Vegan locations from Dec. 8 through Dec. 31.