Fall has arrived and Athens eateries are changing with the season. Here’s this week’s restaurant roundup.
Heirloom Cafe and Fresh Market
Heirloom Cafe and Fresh Market, located on North Chase Street, announced on Instagram that it will close. The cafe will have its last day of service on Dec. 18.
Agua Linda
This holiday season, Agua Linda is holding a coat and blanket drive on Nov. 20 at its Prince Avenue location in the parking lot from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each family that donates an item will receive one fire-grilled whole chicken from Agua Linda.
Five
Five’s annual Thanksgiving feast is back at Chuck’s Fish on Thanksgiving day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is no charge and all donations will go to Project Safe.
Independent Baking Co.
Preorders for holiday pies from Independent Baking Co. have opened. Call the bakery at 706-850-3550 to prepay and reserve one. The pies offered this season are maple pecan pie and a sweet potato pie. Pickup will be Wednesday, Nov. 23.