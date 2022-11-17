Fall has arrived and Athens eateries are changing with the season. Here’s this week’s restaurant roundup.
Costco
A new Costco opened next to Hobby Lobby at 5550 Parkway Boulevard off Epps Bridge. Before its opening, the closest Costco to Athens was in Buford, Georgia. Stop by for a $1.50 hotdog to celebrate the new opening.
Oconee Farmers Market
The Oconee Farmers Market will hold its last market of the season on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon in downtown Watkinsville in front of the courthouse. It will also hold its annual Christmas Market on Main Street on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 1-6 p.m. There will be food, crafts, art and more to enjoy.
Sips Espresso Cafe
Sips Espresso released its holiday drink menu on Instagram. Drink specials include Santa’s Panties with raspberry, cookie butter and white mocha, Mirage of Persia, which is a latte with honey, coconut and turmeric, and more.
West Broad Farmers Market
The West Broad Farmers Market will hold an African American Heritage and Urban Agriculture Festival on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The festival will feature music from local bands Evergreen and You’ve Got Mail as well as performances by local step and dance teams. There will also be an awards ceremony honoring local leaders in Black excellence, according to an Instagram post.