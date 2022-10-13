Fall has arrived and Athens eateries are changing with the season. Here’s this week’s restaurant roundup.
Chick-fil-A
Late nights at downtown Athens Chick-fil-A are back. Every Friday night, it will be open from 10 p.m to 3 a.m.
Creature Comforts Brewing Co.
Creature Comforts Brewing Company’s Classic City Lager was the winner of the Best American Pilsner Award at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival.
Southern Brewing Co.
Southern Brewing Company will host the Aquemini Soul Music Festival on Oct. 16 from 2-7 p.m. There will be live music featuring reggae, hip hop, soul and Latin artists from the Athens area. The festival will also have food vendors, a kids zone with bouncy houses and a fashion and art showcase. Tickets are $10 and the event is free for children 12 and under.
West Broad Farmers Market
The West Broad Farmers Market will hold its annual Fall Festival on Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be music, entertainment, mini pumpkin painting, activities for kids, a pie baking contest and more. Bakers can enter the pie baking contest for a chance to win first place and a $100 cash reward.
Five & Ten
Five & Ten is hosting a Family Meal to benefit the Laguna Family on Oct. 23 at Five & Ten from 5-8 p.m. Featured chefs and restaurants include Patrick Stubbers and Maxx Shepard, Seabear Oyster Bar, Daniel Fetter, Slater’s, The Expat and more. Drink selections from Five & Ten and Creature Comforts Brewing Co. will also be served.