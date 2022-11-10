Fall has arrived and Athens eateries are changing with the season. Here’s this week’s restaurant roundup.
Maepole
Maepole, a restaurant known for serving healthy comfort food, announced on Instagram that it will open its second location on Epps Bridge Parkway in 2023. Maepole currently has one location on North Chase Street.
West Broad Farmers Market
Pickup for the West Broad Farmers Market has moved to Friday afternoon from noon to 2 p.m. at the Athens Land Trust office at 685 N Pope Street. Orders for the drive-thru market will be taken online on Sundays from 1 p.m through Wednesdays at 5 p.m.
Farm Cart
Smoked turkey pre-orders for Thanksgiving are open until Sunday, Nov. 13 at Farm Cart.
Condor Chocolates
Condor Chocolates introduced the first taste of the holidays on Nov. 1 with peppermint bark and other seasonal truffles.