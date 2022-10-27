Fall has arrived and Athens eateries are changing with the season. Here’s this week’s restaurant roundup.
Marti’s at Midday
Marti’s at Midday celebrates 20 years of business on Monday, Oct. 31. A percentage of the sales made on Oct. 31st will be donated to a foundation created to honor the late founder Marti. Every day of the week, Marti’s will donate lunch to organizations including Nuçi’s Space, The Backpack Project, Project Safe and Athfest Educates. There will also be desert giveaways to the first 100 customers in line.
Sun Cat Sweets
Sun Cat Sweets has been making pastries for home.made, but owner Emily Shaw has decided to branch off and begin her own journey. Her last dessert for home.made will feature vanilla chocolate chip ice cream with an olive oil drizzle and brown sugar breadcrumbs.
Hendershot’s
Hendershot’s is now offering $1 off orders for teachers or school faculty members every Wednesday. A valid ID must be shown to receive the discount.
Paloma Park
The Monster Mash Fashion Bash is back at Paloma Park on Friday, Oct. 28 for a Halloween celebration night. The fashion show is free and will have DJs, live music and a costume contest.