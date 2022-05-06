Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing conditions frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.
Athens Wine Weekend
Athens Wine Weekend will take place May 20-22. The event begins on May 20 with Amuse-Bouche at The Classic Center Grand Hall. Chefs from Northeast Georgia will provide samples paired with wine, and tickets are $60. May 21 brings the Grand Tasting event for $50 and includes unlimited tastings and a snack. Finally, May 22 is Sunday’s Sparkling Wine Brunch at 11 a.m. For more information, visit classiccenter.com/athenswineweekend.
Mother’s Day specials
Akademia Brewing Company
The brewery will have drink and food specials for Mother’s Day. It will be serving MOM-mosas for $20 which come with a bottle of Brut Champagne and choice of juice. It will also be serving a lox bagel and eggs Benedict.
Daily Groceries Co-op
The story announced on Instagram that it is selling Mother’s Day gift baskets. Options include four ready-made themes or the option to make your own.
Flying Biscuit Cafe
The breakfast spot will be serving MOM-osas all weekend
Four Fat Cows
Moms who stop by the Baxter Street ice cream shop can get free small scoops on Mother’s Day.
Lindsey’s Culinary Market
The restaurant announced its special Mother’s Day menu. There will be take and bake quiches, grits, brown sugar bacon and dessert options. Call or DM Lindsey’s Culinary Market on Instagram to order.
R&R Secret Farm
The local farm will be having a pop-up at Independent Baking Co. on May 8 from 8 a.m.- noon or until sold out. There will be pastries and flowers. Mother's Day bouquets also can be pre-ordered.
Rashe’s Cuisine new hours
Rashe’s Cuisine announced its new hours starting May 4. It is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. It will also be closed from June 26- July 12.
Southern Brewing Company to host local artist market
Southern Brewing Company announced that it will be hosting the Midsummer Maker’s Market June 18-19 from 2-7 p.m. Georgia-based artists, artisans, vintage sellers, musicians and more are invited to join.
West Broad Farmers May Day celebration
West Broad Farmers Market will host its annual May Day celebration on May 7 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. to celebrate the beginning of summer. There will be live music, festivities and a maypole dedication at noon. There will also be local produce and vendors.