R&R Secret Farm sells sunflowers during the downtown farmers market held at Creature Comforts on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Athens, Georgia. In addition to the bigger market running on Saturdays at Bishop Park, until mid-November, the downtown market will be held on Wednesdays at Creature Comforts featuring live music and local restaurant vendors. (Photo/Sydney Fordice, spf65007@uga.edu)