Fall is fastly approaching, and local eateries have a wide selection of specials for the Athens community. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.
Puma Yu’s
Puma Yu’s on Oneta Street is now open. This wine and cocktail bar specializes in locally sourced Thai cuisine. It is open Wednesday and Thursday from 4-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4-11 p. m. and Sunday brunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Georgia Farmer Champion Week
Celebrate local farmers and Athens chefs during Georgia Farmer Champion Week. During the week of Sept. 16 through Sept. 23, chefs will create seasonal dishes using okra and peppers from local farms. Participating restaurants include Heirloom Cafe, The National, Farm Burger and more. Find the full list here.
Negroni Week
Restaurants around Athens are participating in the annual Negroni Week until Sept. 17. Participating restaurants are offering negroni drink specials and donating a portion of the proceeds to a charity of its choice. Patrons can order any negroni drink special this week to help donate to the cause. Participating restaurants include The Old Pal, Seabear Oyster Bar, Puma Yu’s and more.
#GetLibraryCarded
This September, the Athens Regional Library System will be partnering with local businesses around Athens to celebrate National Library Card Sign Up Month, according to the Athens Regional Library. Businesses will be offering discounts until Sept. 30 for those who show a library card at checkout. Offers include 10% off at Four Fat Cows, 30% off International Grill & Bar, 10% off at Little City Diner and more. Read the full list of specials here.
Cafe Racer on the Cobblestones
Cafe Racer announced its partnership with Historic Athens for a three-part Wednesday series leading up to PorchFest. Every Wednesday for two more weeks, Cafe Racer will join Historic Athens at Old Firehall Number Two on Prince Avenue. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, it was serving special birria tacos, but the menu will change for the next two Wednesdays.