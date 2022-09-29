Fall has arrived and Athens eateries are changing with the season. Here’s this week’s restaurant roundup.
Nedza’s
Nedza’s will close its Athens Five Points location on Friday, Sept. 30, according to an Instagram post. The downtown Monroe location is still open and taking orders.
Maepole
With the turn of the season, Maepole released its new “golden hour” menu items. Beet salad with ginger and green onions, roasted potatoes with mushrooms and a romesco sauce join the menu to replace the previous season’s item, zucchini with corn and stewed okra.
The Expat
The Expat is participating in Bee’s Knees Week. To participate, customers can order a Bee’s Knees cocktail from The Expat, take a photo and post it on Instagram with #beeskneesweek in the caption and tag @barhillgin. For every photo shared, Barr Hill Gin will plant 10 square feet of bee habitat. Bee’s Knees Week runs from Sept. 23 through Oct. 2.
Mochinut
Mochinut is now open on the East Side at 1860 Barnett Shoals Road. It offers Hawaiian mochi donuts, Korean rice flour hotdogs, bubble tea drinks and soft serve ice cream. It is open Saturday through Sunday from noon-8 p.m., and it currently offers a limited menu of mochi donut flavors until the full menu is operational.
Slater’s Steakhouse
A new fine dining steakhouse is coming to Five Points. Opening on Lumpkin Street by The Expat owners Jerry and Krista Slater, Slater’s Steakhouse will occupy the space that once housed Butcher & Vine. Jerry and Krista Slater hope to open two more businesses early next year, a cocktail bar called The Nighthawks Lounge on Tracy Street and Pretty Boy, a Vietnamese restaurant on Barber Street, according to previous reporting from The Red & Black.
Sidecar
On Oct. 13, from 6- 9 p.m., Chef Mimi Maumus of Sidecar and home.made will host the first Sidecar Session, an event that celebrates music and culinary arts. Chef Maumus will serve special plates and craft cocktails at Sidecar while solo artist Womz and Athens band Futurebirds perform.