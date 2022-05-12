Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing conditions frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.
Athentic Brewing Company summer hours
Athentic Brewing Company announced its summer hours on Instagram. It will be open Monday and Wednesday from 5-9 p.m., Thursday from 5-10 p.m., Friday from 2-11 p.m., Saturday noon to 11 p.m., Sunday 1-7 p.m. and closed on Tuesday.
Ding Tea summer hours
Ding Tea announced its summer hours. From May 9 -August 14, it will be open Sunday-Thursday from noon to 9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.
Slutty Vegan announces opening date
Slutty Vegan, the Atlanta-based restaurant serving plant-based burgers, sandwiches and fries, will open its Athens location at 700 Baxter St. Suite 800 on May 15.