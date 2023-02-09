With Valentine’s Day and the Super Bowl right around the corner, Athens restaurants are gearing up with meal deals to make these big days even better.

Saucehouse Barbeque

For more Super Bowl Sunday deals, head to Saucehouse Barbeque. Mimosa pitchers, well cocktails and well pitchers will be half off. Additionally, it will serve ‘Buffalo Chicken Dip Egg Rolls’ and ‘Great Balls of Fire,’ starting on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

1000 Faces Coffee

1000 Faces Coffee announced on Instagram that it is bringing back the mint mole mocha, a customer favorite. The mole bitters are made in-house and are paired with mint extract, chocolate from Condor Chocolates and sweet espresso.

Akademia Brewing Company

Akademia Brewing Company is having a Super Bowl Sunday deal that bundles food and drinks. For $50 customers can pick up 24 wings and a six-pack of beer to enjoy while they watch the big gam

Puma Yu’s

Puma Yu’s introduced two new cocktails to its menu. The first is the “Coyoacán” with raicilla, made with ACCOMPANi’s flora green herbal liqueur, green pineapple cordial, lime and dehydrated pineapple. The second is the “Door to the Cosmos” cocktail, made with London dry gin, clarified Georgia apples, tomatillos and lemon cordial.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A on Atlanta Highway is giving away “free Chick-fil-A for a year” as a Valentine’s Day treat. One lucky winner will receive 52 meal gift cards for either a chicken sandwich or a chicken nugget meal. The giveaway is taking place through Instagram, and the winner will be announced on Feb. 14.

Creature Comforts Brewing Company

Creature Comforts Brewing Company announced on Instagram that it is bringing back the “Athena Paradiso Cranberry Raspberry & Cherry” for February. The beer, described as tart and tasty, is a part of Creature Comforts Athena Paradiso series.