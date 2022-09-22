Fall has arrived and Athens eateries are changing with the season. New items featuring seasonal flavors such as pumpkin and cinnamon are popping up on local menus. Here’s this week’s restaurant roundup.
Rashe's Cuisine
On Sept. 25 from 2-5 p.m., Rashe’s Cuisine will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate an installment of solar panels to its Triangle Plaza building. Rashe’s Cuisine was chosen by the solar panel initiative Solarize Athens 2.0, whose mission is to provide renewable energy for Athens-Clarke County and surrounding communities.
Hendershot’s
Hendershot’s is introducing a new weekly series of events, called Tune-In Tuesdays where the cafe and bar will spin records and encourage customers to bring vinyls to share their music with the crowd. Those who bring personal records will receive $1 off any cafe drink, and if they play local bands, an additional free sticker. Hendershot’s will hold a 10% off discount on their house espresso coffee bags, Record Speed, throughout the day. Athens Resonates and Hendershot’s are partnering up to offer a free 8 oz drip coffee to those who purchase a vinyl from Athens Resonates, a nonprofit supporting Athens music and mental health awareness efforts.
Pelican’s SnoBalls
The snow cone spot on Baxter Street is now offering their fall flavor menu with flavors including pumpkin pie latte, pumpkin pie, caramel apple, apple pie a la mode, s’mores galore and snickerdoodle cookie. These flavors will be available from now until the end of the season.
Classic City Eats
Classic City Eats located on Greensboro Highway has menu items including hand-tossed pizzas and calzones. The restaurant is also developing additional appetizers, sub sandwiches and a new Classic City Eats website.
Zombie Coffee and Donuts
Fall drink menu items have returned to Zombie Coffee and Donuts on East Broad Street. New drinks include the classic pumpkin spice latte, a campfire latte with mocha and marshmallows, a Witches Brew drink based on chai tea with pumpkin and cinnamon, the Great Pumpkin drink with mocha and pumpkin, a Zombie Slayer drink with macchiato, caramel and cinnamon and a pumpkin milkshake called the Pie Chiller Thriller.