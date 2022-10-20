Fall has arrived and Athens eateries are changing with the season. Here’s this week’s restaurant roundup.
Grits and Moxies Bakes
After baking cupcakes and cakes for The Grit, baker Jennifer Keene has started a new business venture. Grits and Moxies Bakes will serve vegan desserts for small gatherings and will take the first steps toward small batches starting on Nov. 1.
Bar Bruno Athens
Coming to the Five Points neighborhood, Bar Bruno Athens will be a wine and aperitivo-focused bar led by wine and food expert Greg Smolik and the ZZ & Simone’s team, according to its Instagram.
Cali N Tito’s
On Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m., Cali N Tito’s east side location on Cedar Shoals Road will host a kid’s Halloween dance party. There will be a kid’s costume contest, a raffle for a Cali N Tito’s gift card and lots of Halloween candy.
The Southern Brewing Company
Khaliko, Threesixteen, The Ocho and Josh Bennett Band will perform at The Southern Brewing Company’s Miracle Midtown on Nov. 6. There will be a food truck, face painting and live music. Presale tickets are on sale for $10, and customers can purchase a T-shirt bundle for $30.