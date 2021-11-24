The approaching holiday season can come with a fair share of stress, especially when it comes to concocting the perfect Thanksgiving meal. Thankfully, Athens has a diverse selection of eateries, many of which are currently offering Thanksgiving specials. Here are six local restaurants with options to make this year’s holiday meal both effortless and delectable.
Maepole
Until the end of Wednesday, Nov. 24, Maepole will offer a selection of healthy comfort food side dishes to accompany your Thanksgiving meal. From cauliflower salad to its famous mac and cheese, the restaurant offers family-size options that feed up to four people and holiday-size options that feed up to eight. The full list of side items are available to order for pickup through Maepole’s website.
Saucehouse Barbeque
Saucehouse Barbeque has returned this year with a variety of dinner packages, now being offered until the end of 2021. The restaurant currently provides drop-off delivery for $14 per person or full service catering for $22 per person. Orders can be made by calling (888) 878-7948 ext. 4 or emailing catering@saucehouse.com.
home.made
Home.made is selling Thanksgiving sides for pickup until the end of Nov. 24. Each side item is already fully cooked and served for reheat in an aluminum pan for quick and easy preparation. Each side can feed 4-6 people and is available for purchase from the Baxter Street location.
The Café on Lumpkin
This Athens favorite will be open on Thanksgiving day from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Along with its regular selections, there will be offerings of seasonal menu items, such as the “Holiday Afternoon Tea'' and “Afternoon Tea at Your Place” options for takeout.
FIVE Athens
With all proceeds going to benefit Project Safe, FIVE Athens will be offering a traditional to-go Thanksgiving dinner, free of charge to the public. The meals will be available to both drive-thru and walk-up customers, and donations will be accepted from those who wish to contribute.
Nedza’s Waffles
Nedza’s is currently offering a menu of Thanksgiving items consisting of a breakfast casserole, apple pie and Nedza pie. Each item is available for purchase on their website and can be picked up from the restaurant on Nov. 24 and Thanksgiving day.