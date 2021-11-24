Saucehouse Barbeque is a fast casual barbeque restaurant in Athens, Ga. Owners, Charlie Nix and Christopher Belk, first opened doors in 2013 in hopes of providing Athens with quality, authentic barbecue. The restaurant has indoor seating as well as an outdoor patio with cornhole and a large bonfire. Attached to the main restaurant is a small shack that doubles as a late night bar. (Photo/Daniela Rico)