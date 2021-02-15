As an extremely casual beer drinker, I have figured out what I like and what I don’t when it comes to brews. Luckily, two of Creature Comforts Brewing Co.’s new limited releases were not too far out of my comfort zone.
Creature Comforts put out a few new limited release beers since the start of the year, including Innoculous and Dear Queenstown. On first sip, these beers taste almost exactly the same. However, the more time I spent sipping them, the more I noticed the differences.
Creature Comforts describes Innoculous as a medium-bodied IPA with floral, tropical fruit and pine hop flavor. I could taste almost all of these elements, but the fruitier notes were bolder than the floral and pine. It also has a brighter flavor to it than Dear Queenstown, which has more mellower floral notes.
If you like Creature Comforts’ Tropicalia, you’ll definitely enjoy Innoculous, as they are both IPAs and have a very similar bitterness.
Creature Comforts describes Dear Queenstown, a Pale Ale, as easy drinking with floral, citrus and tropical notes. Although the floral and tropical flavors are similar to Innoculous, their intensities differ. I thought Dear Queenstown’s floral notes were more prominent, compared to Innoculous. It also tasted more outdoorsy.
To be completely honest, it reminded me a lot of my study abroad trip to the brew’s namesake — Queenstown, New Zealand — when most of my cohort and I drank beer instead of our usual drink orders, since beer was usually the cheaper option. (By the way, I can hear your eyes rolling. I can’t blame you, but there’s literally no non-pretentious way to say, “I went on a study abroad trip.” Please forgive me.)
Creature Comforts currently offers indoor and outdoor socially distanced seating at the downtown taproom, as well as table service. The brewery is open Monday-Thursday from 5-10 p.m., Friday from 3-10 p.m., Saturday from noon-10 p.m. and Sunday from 1-10 p.m.. When I went to try these two beers, the staff was quick to take my order and came to ask if I wanted a refill almost as soon as my glass was empty.
The overall experience was great, and if you enjoy IPAs or Pale Ales, you’ll want to give Innoculous and Dear Queenstown a try before they’re gone.