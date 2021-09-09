Ideal Bagel Co. is an Athens breakfast favorite and worth the hype. I ordered an everything bagel layered with herb cream cheese, smoked salmon and tomato, and garnished with pickled red onions and pickled capers. There are layers of flavor to this colorful, open-faced bagel sandwich which make it a delicious and filling breakfast item. The salmon and capers add a salty kick to every bite while the bagel’s seasoning and herb cream cheese bring diverse, savory flavors. The tomato sandwiched between cream cheese and salmon adds moisture and a bit of sweetness and balance.
The Salmon Bagel cost $7.50, and the quality and quantity of food made the price well worth it. Ideal Bagel Co. offers sandwiches and coffee as well as bagels. The restaurant has indoor and limited outdoor seating, and it’s open Monday-Friday from 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and on the weekend from 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.