To start off the morning, I had the Salmon Cakes Benedict at Mama’s Boy. An initial glance at the breakfast menu didn't put seafood at the top of my list, but I decided to try the savory item anyway. The menu item includes two salmon cakes topped with poached eggs, hollandaise sauce and capers as well as a side of spring greens and a biscuit. The dish costs $11.99 for all that goodness. The cakes were quite delicious with a crunchy exterior and full salmon meat inside. However, paired with the creamy, zesty sauce, salty capers and perfectly poached eggs, the whole experience was amplified.
Salmon Cakes Benedict from Mama's Boy
- Melanie Velasquez | Staff
