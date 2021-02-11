Salmon Cakes

Salmon Cakes Benedict from Mama's Boy restaurant in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The dish offers a savory start to the morning for a breakfast item. (Photo/Melanie Velasquez; melanie.velasquez0108@gmail.com)

To start off the morning, I had the Salmon Cakes Benedict at Mama’s Boy. An initial glance at the breakfast menu didn't put seafood at the top of my list, but I decided to try the savory item anyway. The menu item includes two salmon cakes topped with poached eggs, hollandaise sauce and capers as well as a side of spring greens and a biscuit. The dish costs $11.99 for all that goodness. The cakes were quite delicious with a crunchy exterior and full salmon meat inside. However, paired with the creamy, zesty sauce, salty capers and perfectly poached eggs, the whole experience was amplified.