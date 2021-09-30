When you enter Dawg Gone Good BBQ, the smell of smoked meat invites you in. The Sampler Platter lives up to the name of the restaurant with its delicious barbecue assortment.
The platter contains pulled chicken, pulled pork, a sausage and two ribs. The platter also comes with a choice of barbecue sauce and two sides. I went with the sweet barbecue sauce and sides of collard greens and mac and cheese. The mac and cheese is creamy, tangy and soft, and it practically melts in your mouth. The collard greens are deliciously juicy. The flavors of the chicken and pork are enhanced by the barbecue sauce, and the ribs — my personal favorite from the platter — are tender and easy to eat.
The Sampler Platter costs $15.25, which is quite a deal given the amount of food it contains. Dawg Gone Good BBQ is open Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m-6 p.m. and Wednesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. It is closed Sunday.