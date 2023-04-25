In recent years, multiple smoothie and juice bar shops have opened in Athens that focus on meal replacement shakes and other low-calorie, health-related drinks such as ‘loaded teas.’ These shops advertise the nutrition on-the-go aspect and accessibility of these drinks.
Loaded teas, which are not actually made of tea, are mixtures of supplements, caffeine and other ingredients. They are very low-calorie, generally sugar-free and come in a variety of brightly colored and flavored options. Loaded teas are meant to offer more health-benefits than regular, with purported benefits such as boosting weight loss and increasing energy levels.
Meal replacement shakes, as the name suggests, are designed to replace breakfast, lunch or dinner and often contain fewer calories than a typical meal. Normally, these shakes are high in protein for satiety and contain other added nutrients.
The shops listed below are similar in that their shakes and drinks contain similar supplements and nutritional value. For example, their shakes typically have around 24 grams of protein, their teas have around 24 calories and their specialty drinks have around 17 grams of protein.
Additionally, social media is a common way they share their new menu items.
Whether you are embarking on a health journey, looking for a unique lower calorie sweet treat or just wanting to try something new, these shops in Athens might have the thing for you.
West Broad Nutrition
2361 W. Broad St. Suite 11
Located in the Athens Health and Fitness shopping center, West Broad Nutrition carries shakes, specialty drinks, loaded teas and more. Its spring menu contains seasonal shake flavors such as ‘Cadbury Egg,’ ‘Lemon Ice Box’ and ‘White Chocolate Snickers.’ The ‘Jelly Bean’ loaded tea is another seasonal option, which has a mixture of strawberry, kiwi and grape flavor.
SOCO Nutrition
1725 Electric Ave. Suite 122
In Watkinsville, SOCO Nutrition offers shakes, specialty drinks, ‘beauty drinks’ and loaded teas. Colorful drinks include options such as the ‘Unicorn,’ an ombre red and blue loaded tea that has 24 calories; 200 mg caffeine; no sugar; vitamins C, B6 and B12; and aloe for digestion, according to Facebook. Its shakes can also be made over ice, such as its ‘Coconut Raspberry Cake’ shake.
Iron Horse Nutrition
1971 Hog Mountain Rd. #130
Closely outside of Athens, Iron Horse Nutrition has a variety of loaded teas and high protein drinks, such as high protein coffees. These coffees contain 24 grams of protein and provide the option to reduce the caffeine amount. Flavors include options like brown sugar latte and french vanilla cappuccino. Its spring menu features specialty drink options like the ‘April Showers,’ a drink with peach, berry, passion fruit and piña colada flavors.
Key Fit Nutrition
3701 Atlanta Hwy. Suite 37
Key Fit Nutrition offers meal shakes, loaded teas, protein coffees and fat reducer with Herbalife products, according to Instagram. It also has ‘Kid Refreshers,’ available in fitting flavor names such as ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Smurf,’ as well as aloe shots. Its Instagram contains tea of the day posts and other seasonal specials. For example, ‘Lucky Day’ was its vibrant green loaded tea of the day for St. Patrick’s Day.