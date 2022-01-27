Lindsey’s is a farm-to-table culinary market located in downtown Athens, Georgia. The market is nestled beside 1000 Faces Coffee and CrossFit Liberate. It offers daily specials, salads, sandwiches, desserts and more.
The Shrimp Salad Sandwich is a delicious option for those looking for a refreshing meal. Its simple ingredient list maximizes the sweetness from the Gulf shrimp. The Shrimp Salad’s ingredients include Gulf Shrimp, mayonnaise, dill, lemon and celery. It has no overbearing flavor profiles that take away from the simplicity of the sandwich. Two pieces of multigrain or sourdough bread sandwich the ingredients, and it can be toasted upon request. I chose the Thai Sesame Noodles as a side which was a tasty and slightly spicy addition to the meal.
The Shrimp Salad Sandwich costs $12 with a side and chips. The restaurant is located at 520 N. Thomas St. and is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m-6 p.m and Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.