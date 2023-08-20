On Tuesday, Aug. 22, Slater’s Steakhouse is hosting the Smash Burger PopUp, a fundraiser to benefit the Pastures of Rose Creek, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nighthawks Lounge.
The Pastures of Rose Creek is a fourth-generation family farm that provides grass-fed beef and free-range eggs to the Watkinsville and Athens area, according to its website. It is providing the beef for the event, and Independent Baking Co. is providing the buns.
Jerry Slater, co-owner of Slater’s and Nighthawks, is cooking burgers at the event. Burgers are $7, and all of the proceeds are going directly to the farm to aid its efforts, according to Slater’s Instagram post. There is no entry fee, and additional donations are welcome.
The event also includes a cocktail bar that is open until midnight, Nighthawks regular closing time. Nighthawks is located on 175 Tracy St. A101.