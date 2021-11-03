One of Atlanta’s most well-known and widely praised vegan restaurants, Slutty Vegan, is heading to Athens, Georgia.
“We’re excited to open Slutty Vegan in one of the country’s greatest college towns in our home state and bring our vibes and more vegan options to the Classic City,” founder Aisha “Pinky” Cole said in an email.
Next year, local foodies, vegetarians and vegans will all be able to visit the restaurant at its location on 700 Baxter St., according to a press release.
Slutty Vegan, founded in 2018, has garnered a cult following and a sizable social media audience on platforms such as Instagram. Its seemingly overnight success, bolstered by its fun, suggestive branding, has led to the opening of three locations with two more on the way, including Athens.
Cole began the business with a goal to bring vegan food to communities that lack access to healthier meal options, according to the press release.
What initially began as food only available through delivery services has now earned widespread support from both community members and celebrities alike, resulting in social media hype and long lines in Atlanta.
The Athens location promises the same “meatless masterpieces” as its other locations with 100% plant-based burgers, sandwiches and other meals — all appropriately but provocatively named.
According to the press release, fan favorites include a burger called “One Night Stand,” which is made with Impossible “meat” and topped with vegan bacon, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomatoes and the signature “Slut Sauce” sandwiched between a vegan Hawaiian bun.
For those looking to try a less conventional vegan option, the “Heaux Boy” is a take on the Louisiana staple Po’boy sandwich, featuring vegan shrimp tossed in a New Orleans-style batter, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and the “Slut Sauce” on a vegan Hawaiian bun.
Slutty Vegan announced its new Athens location on social media on Oct. 16, prompting a slew of positive reactions from excited followers looking forward to the opening — and the goal for Athens to “#getsluttified” is one that has prompted mutual enthusiasm between the community and the restaurant’s founder.
“We can’t wait to bring a whole new world of plant-based options to students and the Athens community as a whole,” Cole said in an email.
While Athens boasts restaurants like The Grit, a vegetarian favorite, and countless eateries with vegetarian and vegan options, the Slutty Vegan location is set to become Athens’ first totally vegan restaurant.
The new location will be open Tuesday-Saturday, accepting delivery and takeout orders for lunch, dinner and late-night eats. Updates on the location can be received by texting “Athens” to (678) 846-3255.