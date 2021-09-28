When driving down Chase Street in Athens, Georgia, it isn’t difficult to spot Tlaloc El Mexicano Restaurant along the side of the road. The small, orange building adds a pop of color to the surrounding area, and the front of the restaurant is painted with an Aztec-inspired scene and displays of a few menu items.
Tlaloc may be a small establishment, but the impact it makes on the Athens community is big. In a time when Mexican chains and fast-food restaurants have mass amounts of popularity, Tlaloc serves truly authentic Mexican and Salvadorian food and has become a local favorite.
Jenny Alpaugh, a 2018 University of Georgia graduate, grew up in Athens and is familiar with the impact Tlaloc has had on the community.
“[The food] is very flavorful,” Alpaugh said. “It’s very authentic. My father is half Cuban, and he says it’s some of his favorite food in town. He goes there every week.”
Alpaugh and her father aren’t the only family members who frequent the establishment, as Tlaloc is family-oriented from within its staff. The owners are husband and wife Antonio and Flor Ramirez, and their daughter and son help out at the restaurant as well.
When Antonio Ramirez was first hit by the 2007 global financial crisis, he was a construction worker from Mexico City making a living in Athens, he said. Ramirez soon realized his salary in construction would not be enough to support his family, so he and his wife decided to start a business.
Since opening in 2009, Tlaloc has grown in popularity and significance. Three years after it was first established, the Ramirez family was able to open up a second Tlaloc location in Watkinsville, Georgia.
Karen Ramirez, the daughter of Antonio and Flor Ramirez and a server at the restaurant, attributes the food’s authenticity and flavors to her family’s roots in Mexico City. They don’t use many seasonings or spices, but instead focus on the freshness of the base ingredients, she said.
Tlaloc’s food selection has a little something for everyone. With a kids menu, vegetarian choices and even an all-day breakfast menu, Tlaloc creates an environment that is welcoming to tastes of all types.
Every meal is served after an appetizer of chips and salsa, and the big portions leave customers feeling full and satisfied. Pupusas, a Salvadorian dish, is one of Tlaloc’s most well-known menu items.
Leida Huerta, a Tlaloc employee of about seven years, describes a pupusa as a circle of homemade dough filled with meat or another filling of choice. The filling is added to the dough before it is put on the grill, and the entree is typically served with curtido, a pickled cabbage slaw.
Huerta is not a blood member of the Ramirez family, but her time working there has made her presence a staple at the restaurant. Along with pupusas, she mentions other menu items such as their plantains and enchiladas as being popular among customers.
Tlaloc is not the only Mexican restaurant in Athens, and certainly not the biggest, but it is the only one built from the hard work of the Ramirez family. Twelve years of running a business with family can come with its own unique conflicts, Antonio Ramirez said, but ultimately it’s the family aspect that has helped their establishment reach success.
“I think [working with] family is better,” Huerta said. “I think there’s more love, work-wise, food-wise and service-wise. There’s always more than one server at each table, which is good. [The staff] here is really close.”
Authenticity is not just found in the food, but also within the stories and people behind the food. With embedded values embracing family and heritage, Tlaloc provides Athens with a one-of-a-kind dining experience.