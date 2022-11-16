After Joe Nedza, owner of Nedza’s – a breakfast, doughnut and coffee shop – announced the closure of its Athens location on Instagram, Nedza teased at an upcoming surprise in the caption.
“For those wondering what will be happening with our Five Points store location, stay tuned, more to come on that shortly… for now, just keep Smiling!” he wrote.
In November, Nedza announced in a news release that a permanent location for his burger pop-up, Smiley’s Burgers, is set to open in Five Points in December.
Nedza has spent a year catering events and selling his smash burgers at pop-ups in the Athens area. The burger truck drew long lines and sold out quickly, so to meet demand, Nedza decided to open a permanent location at 1591 S Lumpkin Street.
“It became clear to me very quickly after the first couple of Smiley’s pop-ups that I was going to have to figure something out,” Nedza said in a news release. “The Athens community continues to be unbelievably supportive of our efforts. We don’t try to over complicate things, we just want to make great food, provide great service, communicate a positive message and do so at a fair price for the guest.”
The Smiley’s menu will remain the same as its pop-up version, with burgers, fries and non-alcoholic beverages. Smiley’s Burgers uses locally-sourced beef, homemade pickles and secret Smiley sauce to create its smash burgers. The burgers are served on a potato bun with the option of cheese. In addition to burgers, Smiley’s will sell French fries and homemade banana pudding. Additionally, Nedza said in the news release that a portion of all Smiley’s sales will be donated to nonprofits focused on adoption and foster care services.
“We want to keep the menu simple; we know who we are and what we do and we are just focused on trying to make the best burgers and fries in town,” Nedza said in a news release.
After continually selling out during pop-ups and events, Smiley’s Burgers will soon have enough food to feed the Athens crowds.
Smiley’s Burgers will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. It is expected to open in December, according to the news release.