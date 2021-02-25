This surprisingly light grilled cheese is packed with thinly sliced Granny Smith apples and gorgeously gooey smoked gouda between two thick slices of buttered and toasted sourdough bread. For $10.50, this is a fun twist on the classic grilled cheese we all know and love.
The apple slices add a pleasant crunch and lightness to this classic sandwich, making it an excellent choice for a spring afternoon lunch date at Trappeze’s outdoor seating as the weather warms up. The freshness of the apples also pairs wonderfully with Trappeze’s popular White Sangria drink for patrons over the age of 21.
Like all of Trappeze's sandwiches and burgers, this grilled cheese is served with its classic Belgian Fries and your choice of dipping sauce. The raspberry ketchup pictured here is the perfect complement of sweet, fruity flavor to go with the grilled cheese (or any of their other sandwiches!)
Trappeze Pub is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for Sunday brunch and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. for Sunday dinner.