Achachi International Market
Milledge Avenue
A newer addition to Athens, Achachi International Market is located on Milledge Avenue and stocks a wide variety of products from Indonesia, Pakistan, West Africa and Asia. Check out the variety of fresh produce, seafood and halal meats.
Costa de Jalisco
Barber Street
This Barber Street store stocks a colorful array of packaged and canned products from Mexico and Central America as well as exquisitely displayed produce. The real highlight is the meat, seafood and poultry counter.
Daily Groceries Co-Op
Prince Avenue
This beloved community-owned grocery store that opened in 1992 on Prince Avenue stocks organic and local foods, including fresh bread delivered fresh Monday through Saturday. Daily Groceries supports over 60 local farms and producers; select from bulk items or vegan and vegetarian convenience foods, like soups and sandwiches. The co-op is currently planning a move to a larger location on Prince Avenue, hoping to be funded by a GoFundMe the team created.
Earth Fare
Five Points
The community importance of this compact supermarket that specializes in organic and non-GMO products was underscored when it briefly closed in 2020. Reopening later that year following corporate restructuring, the Five Points market attracted even more fans. In town for a visit? Check out the deli counter.
Athens Cooks NEW!
Part store, part school, part hangout spot, this recently opened establishment on Prince Avenue hosts cooking lessons and classes (usually with drink pairings), runs a cafe and sells fine kitchenware and many Athens-made items such as honey, knives and barbecue sauce. The cafe offers 1000 Faces coffee, plus pastries made in-house, and a bar serves up wine and beer tastings.
Fooks Foods
Milledge Avenue
Karen Fooks’ shop on South Milledge Avenue holds a world of discoveries. Whether you are looking for fresh Asian produce, homemade noodles or convenience foods from India or Thailand, Fooks stocks essentials from a variety of cuisines. The shelf of housewares and utensils always yields interesting and useful finds.
The People’s Pantry at Figment
Baxter Street
This shop features a mind-blowing array of products. Staff focus on stocking locally and regionally produced goods like Rock House Creamery cheeses, fresh tempeh and snack novelties from home.made, restaurant. At this Baxter Street shop you can sip on seasonal flavors of Figment Kombucha served on tap while you browse.
Supermarket El Camino Real
North Avenue
Located on North Avenue, this grocery store offers a wide selection of products, produce and freshly baked goods. If you get hungry while shopping, this supermarket doubles as a Mexican restaurant with a variety of options including tortas, flautas, sopes and all kinds of tacos, most under $2.
This article was originally published in our 2023 Eat & Drink Guide.