The Lark winespace

A bottle of Brown Estate 'Betelgeuse' with a small platter of soft cheese, crackers, and jam from The Lark in Athens, Georgia, on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (Photo/Melanie Velasquez; mvelasquez@randb.com)

Feeling adventurous? These supermarkets offer ingredients not normally sold in typical markets, including specialty honey and imported foods. Some of these places also offer cooked food while you shop! How can you turn that down?

Achachi International Market

A newer addition to Athens, Achachi International Market is located on Milledge Avenue and stocks a wide variety of products from Indonesia, Pakistan, West Africa and Asia. Check out the variety of fresh produce, seafood and halal meats.

achachimarket.com

Bear Hug Honey Company

This cozy store in the heart of downtown carries pure raw honey, and honey with infused flavors. Pick up beeswax candles carved into detailed shapes and characters, bath products and other gifts worth buzzing about.

bearhughoney.com

Costa de Jalisco

This Barber Street store stocks a colorful array of packaged and canned products from Mexico and Central America as well as exquisitely displayed produce. The real highlight is the meat, seafood and poultry counter.

Facebook: CostaDeJalisco2

Daily Groceries Co-Op

This co-op on Prince Avenue stocks organic and local foods, including fresh bread delivered fresh Monday through Saturday. Select from bulk items or vegan and vegetarian convenience foods, like soups and sandwiches.

dailygroceries.org

achachi international

Grocery items and produce from Achachi International Market in Athens, Georgia, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Achachi sells a variety of grocery items from India, Pakistan, and more. (Photo/Melanie Velasquez; mvelasquez@randb.com)

Earth Fare

The community importance of this compact supermarket that specializes in organic and non-GMO products was underscored when it briefly closed in 2020. Reopening later that year following corporate restructuring, the Five Points market attracted even more fans. In town for a visit? Check out the deli counter.

earthfare.com

Fooks Foods

Karen Fooks’ shop on South Milledge Avenue holds a world of discoveries. Whether you are looking for fresh Asian produce, homemade noodles or convenience foods from India or Thailand, Fooks stocks essentials from a variety of cuisines. The shelf of housewares and utensils always yields interesting and useful finds.

Facebook: Fooks-Foods

Half-Shepherd Market & Cheese Shop

A wide selection of high-end cheeses and wines is stocked at this Normaltown store. For easy appetizers at home, pick up a pint of pimento cheese or some specialty tinned fish. Browse the grocery aisle for every ingredient essential to a charcuterie board.

halfshepherd.com

The Lark Winespace

Both a tasting spot and a wine shop, this Prince Avenue store specializes in sustainable wine and cocktail goods. It offers a rotating tasting menu to showcase a variety of foreign and domestic wines. A selection of specialty tinned fish and other goodies make hosting a cocktail party easy.

thelarkwinespace.com

Opa Robby’s Market

The colorful Atlanta Highway shop offers local produce, along with jams, pickles and prepared foods, such as soups and casseroles. At this family business, old recipes are given a healthy twist, like shepherd’s pie topped with cauliflower.

Facebook: OpaRobbysMarket

The People’s Pantry at Figment

This shop features a mind-blowing array of products. Staff focus on stocking locally and regionally produced goods like Rock House Creamery cheeses, fresh tempeh and snack novelties from home.made. At this Baxter Street shop you can sip on seasonal flavors of Figment Kombucha served on tap while you browse.

Instagram: peoples_pantry

Supermarket El Camino Real

Located on North Avenue, this grocery store offers a wide selection of products, produce and freshly baked goods. If you get hungry while shopping, this supermarket doubles as a Mexican restaurant with a variety of options including tortas, flautas, sopes and all kinds of tacos, most under $2.

This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2022 Eat & Drink special publication. 