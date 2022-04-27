Thai Spoon serves a variety of Thai desserts, curry, and cuisines for lunch and dinner. Each dish is a colorful display of vegetables along with meat or alternative meat options.
The Spicy Basil lunch entree is a great option for those who like to add a little spice to their meal. I chose tofu to use as opposed to a traditional meat option. The tofu acts as a sponge and soaks up all the salty and savory flavors of the sauce. The entree has a variety of vegetables such as bell pepper, carrots and cabbage. The lunch entree comes with jasmine rice, a vegetarian spring roll and a choice between tom yum mushroom soup or coconut mushroom soup. In addition, the meal offers a drink choice of either hot tea, unsweetened tea or soda. The lunch entree is great for those looking for a filling meal.
The Spicy Basil lunch entree costs $14. The restaurant is located at 149 N Lumpkin St., and is open Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-9:45 p.m., Friday 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m., Saturday 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. and Sunday 4 p.m.-9 p.m.